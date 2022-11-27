Virginia Tech plays Minnesota, aims for 7th straight home win

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Hokies play Minnesota.

The Hokies are 4-0 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Gophers are 0-0 on the road. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.9 points for Virginia Tech.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.0 points for Minnesota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

