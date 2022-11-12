ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Virginia Tech hosts William…

Virginia Tech hosts William & Mary following Ayesa’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

William & Mary Tribe (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Miguel Ayesa scored 23 points in William & Mary’s 116-40 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.

William & Mary finished 5-27 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Tribe averaged 11.5 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up