Virginia Tech Hokies begin season at home against the Delaware State Hornets

Delaware State Hornets at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -33.5; over/under…

Delaware State Hornets at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -33.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies host the Delaware State Hornets in the season opener.

Virginia Tech finished 11-4 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 4.5 on fast breaks.

Delaware State finished 2-26 overall a season ago while going 0-13 on the road. The Hornets averaged 9.7 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.