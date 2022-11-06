Virginia begins season at home against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles at Virginia Cavaliers Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -25.5; over/under is…

North Carolina Central Eagles at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -25.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers start the season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

North Carolina Central finished 5-11 on the road and 16-15 overall a season ago. The Eagles shot 44.9% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

