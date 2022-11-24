Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Villanova Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones meet

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats will square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.7 last season.

Iowa State finished 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 14.7 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

