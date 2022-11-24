Villanova Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones meet

Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under…

Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats will square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.7 last season.

Iowa State finished 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 14.7 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

