Villanova squares off against Portland

Portland Pilots (4-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-3)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats square off against the Portland Pilots at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The Wildcats have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Villanova averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Portland is sixth in the WCC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% for Villanova.

Moses Wood averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 assists for Portland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

