Verplancken leads Weber State over Abilene Christian 77-67

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 10:02 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. had 19 points and Weber State beat Abilene Christian 77-67 in the Vegas 4 on Tuesday night.

Verplancken shot 6 for 12 with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (2-3). Junior Ballard added 13 points, hitting all eight of this free throws. Daniel Rouzan scored 12, making 6 of 7 shots.

The game was was tied 40-40 at the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

