Vermont plays USC after Penn’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Vermont Catamounts (1-2) at USC Trojans (1-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the USC Trojans after Dylan Penn scored 27 points in Vermont’s 94-85 overtime loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

USC went 26-8 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.0 last season.

Vermont went 28-6 overall with a 10-4 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

