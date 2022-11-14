Vermont plays USC after Penn’s 27-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (1-2) at USC Trojans (1-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the USC Trojans…

Vermont Catamounts (1-2) at USC Trojans (1-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the USC Trojans after Dylan Penn scored 27 points in Vermont’s 94-85 overtime loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

USC went 26-8 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.0 last season.

Vermont went 28-6 overall with a 10-4 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

