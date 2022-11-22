Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Vermont faces Yale on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Vermont Catamounts (1-4) at Yale Bulldogs (5-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Yale looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court.

The Catamounts are 0-3 on the road. Vermont has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is shooting 69.8% and averaging 19.8 points for Yale.

Dylan Penn is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.4 points for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

