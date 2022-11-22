Vermont faces Yale on 4-game road skid

Vermont Catamounts (1-4) at Yale Bulldogs (5-0)
New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -2.5; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Yale looking to end its four-game road losing streak.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court.
The Catamounts are 0-3 on the road. Vermont has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is shooting 69.8% and averaging 19.8 points for Yale.
Dylan Penn is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.4 points for Vermont.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.