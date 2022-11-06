ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Vermont begins season at…

Vermont begins season at home against Brown

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Brown Bears at Vermont Catamounts

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -12; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts begin the season at home against the Brown Bears.

Vermont finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts averaged 4.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Brown finished 5-9 in Ivy League action and 6-7 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up