Vermont begins season at home against Brown

Brown Bears at Vermont Catamounts Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -12; over/under is 140 BOTTOM…

Brown Bears at Vermont Catamounts

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -12; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts begin the season at home against the Brown Bears.

Vermont finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts averaged 4.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Brown finished 5-9 in Ivy League action and 6-7 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.