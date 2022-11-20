VCU visits Memphis after Williams’ 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -10.5; over/under is…

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -10.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis’ 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Memphis went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

VCU finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 9-3 on the road. The Rams averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance last season.

