VCU visits Memphis after Williams’ 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)
Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -10.5; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis’ 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.
Memphis went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.
VCU finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 9-3 on the road. The Rams averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance last season.
