VCU takes home win streak into matchup with Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at VCU Rams (3-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try…

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at VCU Rams (3-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rams take on Kennesaw State.

The Rams have gone 2-0 in home games. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Watkins averaging 4.6.

The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Kennesaw State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 6.2 points for VCU.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.2 points for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.