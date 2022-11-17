RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
VCU Rams host the Pittsburgh Panthers in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) vs. VCU Rams (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Pittsburgh square off in non-conference action.

VCU went 22-10 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Rams averaged 9.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Pittsburgh finished 6-14 in ACC play and 3-9 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second chance points and 8.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

