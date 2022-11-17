VCU Rams host the Pittsburgh Panthers in non-conference play

Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) vs. VCU Rams (2-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Pittsburgh square off…

Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) vs. VCU Rams (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Pittsburgh square off in non-conference action.

VCU went 22-10 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Rams averaged 9.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Pittsburgh finished 6-14 in ACC play and 3-9 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second chance points and 8.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

