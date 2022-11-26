Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » VCU defeats Kennesaw State 64-61

VCU defeats Kennesaw State 64-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 24 points as VCU beat Kennesaw State 64-61 on Saturday night.

Nunn shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-2). Zeb Jackson shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add nine points.

Demond Robinson led the Owls (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kasen Jennings added 12 points for Kennesaw State. In addition, Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up