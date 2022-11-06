VCU begins season at home against Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers at VCU Rams Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -18; over/under is 138…

Manhattan Jaspers at VCU Rams

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -18; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams begin the season at home against the Manhattan Jaspers.

VCU went 22-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 62.4 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

Manhattan went 15-15 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

