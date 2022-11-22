Vanderbilt plays Saint Mary’s (CA) in Anaheim, California

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) Anaheim, California; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores will…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores will play the Saint Mary’s Gaels at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Vanderbilt went 19-17 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall with a 14-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 10.2 from the free throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

