Vanderbilt hosts Memphis in season opener

Memphis Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Memphis Tigers for the season opener.

Vanderbilt finished 19-17 overall a season ago while going 12-8 at home. The Commodores shot 42.4% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 5-6 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

