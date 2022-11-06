ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Vanderbilt hosts Memphis in…

Vanderbilt hosts Memphis in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Memphis Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Memphis Tigers for the season opener.

Vanderbilt finished 19-17 overall a season ago while going 12-8 at home. The Commodores shot 42.4% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 5-6 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up