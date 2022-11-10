ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Vanderbilt Commodores play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in non-conference action

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces Southern Miss in non-conference action.

Vanderbilt went 12-8 at home a season ago while going 19-17 overall. The Commodores averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

Southern Miss finished 7-26 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

