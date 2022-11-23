Vanderbilt Commodores and the Saint Mary’s Gaels meet

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) Anaheim, California; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -8.5; over/under…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -8.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Vanderbilt finished 19-17 overall with a 12-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Commodores averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 26-8 overall with a 14-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 60.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

