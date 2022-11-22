Vander Zwaag and Air Force host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Camden Vander Zwaag scored 20 points in Air Force’s 83-56 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Falcons have gone 2-2 in home games. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 in road games. Mississippi Valley State ranks third in the SWAC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 15.6 points. Vander Zwaag is shooting 47.6% and averaging 10.6 points for Air Force.

Terry Collins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.5 points for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

