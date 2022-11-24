Valparaiso Beacons and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in Savannah, Georgia

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (2-3) Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (2-3)

Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Beacons have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Valparaiso has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Valparaiso.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 11.4 points for South Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.