UTSA hosts Grambling after Medor’s 28-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-1)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Grambling Tigers after Japhet Medor scored 28 points in UTSA’s 82-75 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

UTSA finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Grambling went 8-9 in SWAC action and 4-14 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 6.6 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

