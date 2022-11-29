UTEP visits New Mexico State following Roy’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (5-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

UTEP Miners (5-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the UTEP Miners after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 85-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

New Mexico State went 27-7 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

UTEP finished 7-6 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Miners averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

