UTEP visits New Mexico State following Roy’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

UTEP Miners (5-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the UTEP Miners after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 85-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

New Mexico State went 27-7 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

UTEP finished 7-6 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Miners averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

