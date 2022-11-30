UTEP visits New Mexico State following Roy’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (5-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (5-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the UTEP Miners after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 85-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

New Mexico State finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 27-7 overall. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

The Miners are 0-1 on the road. UTEP ranks eighth in C-USA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ze’Rik Onyema averaging 5.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

