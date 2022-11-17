Utah Valley travels to Morgan State for non-conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) vs. Morgan State Bears (1-3) Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Utah…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) vs. Morgan State Bears (1-3)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Utah Valley square off in non-conference action.

Morgan State went 13-15 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Bears averaged 8.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Wolverines gave up 65.1 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

