Home » College Basketball » Utah Valley hosts Northern…

Utah Valley hosts Northern Arizona in cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (1-1)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Northern Arizona in out-of-conference action.

Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.

Northern Arizona went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Lumberjacks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

