ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Utah Valley earns 73-69…

Utah Valley earns 73-69 win against Northern Arizona

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trey Woodbury had 22 points in Utah Valley’s 73-69 win against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Woodbury added six assists for the Wolverines (2-1). Aziz Bandaogo scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Le’Tre Darthard recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

Jack Wistrcill led the way for the Lumberjacks (0-3) with 14 points and six rebounds. Liam Lloyd added 14 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. Oakland Fort also had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up