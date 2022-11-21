Utah Utes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-1) Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-1)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 13.3 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Georgia Tech went 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.