Utah Tech visits No. 14 Arizona after Christensen’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats after Tanner Christensen scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 78-67 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Arizona went 33-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Wildcats averaged 19.6 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

Utah Tech finished 6-12 in WAC action and 3-10 on the road last season. The Trailblazers allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

