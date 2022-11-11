Utah Tech Trailblazers play the CSU Northridge Matadors for cross-conference matchup

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-0) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Utah…

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-0) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Tech Trailblazers host the CSU Northridge Matadors in out-of-conference play.

Utah Tech finished 13-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trailblazers averaged 15.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

CSU Northridge finished 3-13 in Big West play and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Matadors averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

