Utah Tech plays Idaho, aims to break road slide

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) at Idaho Vandals (1-3)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trailblazers play Idaho.

Idaho went 9-22 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 79.6 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.

Utah Tech went 6-12 in WAC action and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

