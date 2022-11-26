Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Utah Tech defeats CSU Fullerton 66-60

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 4:57 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 13 points helped Utah Tech defeat CSU Fullerton 66-60 on Saturday.

Christensen also contributed 10 rebounds for the Trailblazers (3-4). Isaiah Pope scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Dancell Leter was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (4-2) were led in scoring by Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who finished with 21 points and three steals. CSU Fullerton also got 14 points from Vincent Lee. Max Jones also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

