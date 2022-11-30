Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Utah State hosts Utah Tech after Ashworth’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (5-0)

Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Steven Ashworth scored 30 points in Utah State’s 95-85 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. Utah State scores 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 on the road. Utah Tech has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is shooting 56.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 18.2 points for Utah State.

Cameron Gooden is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for Utah Tech.

