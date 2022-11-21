Utah State hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 24-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) at Utah State Aggies (4-0) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) at Utah State Aggies (4-0)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Utah State Aggies after Max Abmas scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 win over the Oklahoma Baptist Bison.

Utah State went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Aggies averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second chance points and 16.6 bench points last season.

Oral Roberts went 8-6 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

