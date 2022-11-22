Utah State hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 24-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) at Utah State Aggies (4-0) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) at Utah State Aggies (4-0)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -9; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Utah State Aggies after Max Abmas scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 victory over the Oklahoma Baptist Bison.

Utah State finished 9-7 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Aggies gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Oral Roberts went 19-12 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 11.7 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

