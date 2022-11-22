Utah State hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 24-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) at Utah State Aggies (4-0)
Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -9; over/under is 158.5
BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Utah State Aggies after Max Abmas scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 victory over the Oklahoma Baptist Bison.
Utah State finished 9-7 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Aggies gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.
Oral Roberts went 19-12 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 11.7 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.
