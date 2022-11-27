Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
UT Southern wins 84-82 against Samford

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 7:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Adarian Hudson scored 22 points as UT Southern beat Samford 84-82 on Sunday night.

Hudson added seven assists for the Firehawks (1-2). Kavion Hancock was 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Kendall Wright recorded 14 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Bulldogs (6-2) were led by Jaden Campbell, who posted 18 points and three blocks. Bubba Parham added 17 points for Samford. Achor Achor also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

