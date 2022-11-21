UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to host Western Illinois Leathernecks Monday

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -3; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros host the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 8-23 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Vaqueros averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Western Illinois finished 7-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Leathernecks shot 43.4% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.