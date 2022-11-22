UT Rio Grande Valley faces Northern Arizona after Johnson’s 34-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-2) Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-2)

Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Justin Johnson scored 34 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 78-77 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Vaqueros are 3-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 0-3 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 30.5% from deep. Diego Campisano leads the Lumberjacks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Vaqueros. Dima Zdor is averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 63.2% for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Jalen Cole averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Liam Lloyd is averaging 9.8 points for Northern Arizona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.