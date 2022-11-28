Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
UT Martin takes home win streak into matchup with McNeese

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

McNeese Cowboys (2-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4)

Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts McNeese looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 at home. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 39.7 points in the paint led by Chris Nix averaging 6.0.

The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. McNeese is seventh in the Southland scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Oday averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Williams is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 8.4 points. Parker Stewart is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.1 points for UT Martin.

Zach Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

