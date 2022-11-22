Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
UT Martin plays Arkansas State following Sears’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-3) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jordan Sears scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 80-79 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Arkansas State went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 18-11 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

UT Martin finished 4-14 in OVC games and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

