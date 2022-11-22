UT Martin plays Arkansas State following Sears’ 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-3) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-3) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jordan Sears scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 80-79 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Arkansas State went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 18-11 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

UT Martin finished 4-14 in OVC games and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.