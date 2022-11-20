UT Martin hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas’ 26-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-0) at UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-0) at UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after William Douglas scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-59 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

UT Martin finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 8-22 overall. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Prairie View A&M went 8-8 in SWAC games and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 76.3 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

