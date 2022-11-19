UT Martin hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas’ 26-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-0) at UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-0) at UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after William Douglas scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-59 win over the Washington State Cougars.

UT Martin finished 8-22 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Skyhawks averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 8-19 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Panthers shot 42.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

