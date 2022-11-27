UT Martin faces McNeese, aims for 4th straight home win

McNeese Cowboys (2-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4) Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try…

McNeese Cowboys (2-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4)

Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Skyhawks face McNeese.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UT Martin has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. McNeese is seventh in the Southland with 12.7 assists per game led by Trae English averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Simon is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 37.2% for UT Martin.

Christian Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Johnathan Massie is averaging 10.5 points for McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

