UT Arlington plays Drexel in non-conference matchup

Drexel Dragons (2-1) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and Drexel meet in non-conference action.

UT Arlington went 11-18 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

Drexel finished 6-7 on the road and 15-14 overall a season ago. The Dragons averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

