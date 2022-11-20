UT Arlington and Drexel meet in non-conference matchup

Drexel Dragons (2-1) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and Drexel…

Drexel Dragons (2-1) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and Drexel play in non-conference action.

UT Arlington finished 11-18 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Mavericks averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

Drexel went 6-7 on the road and 15-14 overall a season ago. The Dragons gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

