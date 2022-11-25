USC Trojans square off against the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) vs. USC Trojans (4-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans take on…

Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) vs. USC Trojans (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Trojans have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. USC ranks third in the Pac-12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 7.2.

The Badgers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 33.3% from deep. Jahcobi Neath leads the Badgers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for USC.

Connor Essegian averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Wahl is averaging 14 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for Wisconsin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.