USC hosts FGCU to begin season

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at USC Trojans Los Angeles; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -20.5; over/under is…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -20.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans begin the season at home against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

USC went 13-3 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Trojans averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point distance last season.

FGCU went 6-9 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.