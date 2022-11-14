USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Carolina (22) (2-0) 775 1 2. Gonzaga (7) (2-0) 747 2 3. Houston (2) (2-0) 723 3 4. Kentucky (1) (2-0) 707 4 5. Kansas (2-0) 662 5 6. Baylor (2-0) 643 6 7. UCLA (2-0) 575 7 8. Duke (2-0) 567 8 9. Creighton (2-0) 534 9 10. Arkansas (2-0) 492 10 11. Texas (2-0) 483 12 12. Arizona (2-0) 379 13 13. Indiana (2-0) 376 14 14. Virginia (2-0) 323 18 15. Auburn (2-0) 304 15 16. Alabama (2-0) 265 19 17. Tennessee (1-1) 249 11 18. TCU (2-0) 231 16 19. San Diego State (2-0) 222 20 20. Illinois (2-0) 167 23 21. Michigan (2-0) 155 22 22. Texas Tech (2-0) 149 24 23. Dayton (2-0) 139 25 24. Purdue (2-0) 93 NR 25. Michigan State (1-1) 62 NR

Dropped Out: No. 17 Villanova (1-1); No. 21 Oregon (1-1).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (2-0) 60; Iowa (2-0) 52; Connecticut (2-0) 46; Villanova (1-1) 44; Oregon (1-1) 43; Texas A&M (2-0) 25; Virginia Tech (3-0) 20; Wisconsin (2-0) 19; Miami (Fla.) (2-0) 18; Saint Mary’s (3-0) 14; Toledo (2-0) 10; Xavier (2-0) 10; Saint Louis (2-0) 10; Rutgers (3-0) 4; Drake (1-0) 2; Florida (2-0) 1.

