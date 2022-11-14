USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Carolina (22)
|(2-0)
|775
|1
|2. Gonzaga (7)
|(2-0)
|747
|2
|3. Houston (2)
|(2-0)
|723
|3
|4. Kentucky (1)
|(2-0)
|707
|4
|5. Kansas
|(2-0)
|662
|5
|6. Baylor
|(2-0)
|643
|6
|7. UCLA
|(2-0)
|575
|7
|8. Duke
|(2-0)
|567
|8
|9. Creighton
|(2-0)
|534
|9
|10. Arkansas
|(2-0)
|492
|10
|11. Texas
|(2-0)
|483
|12
|12. Arizona
|(2-0)
|379
|13
|13. Indiana
|(2-0)
|376
|14
|14. Virginia
|(2-0)
|323
|18
|15. Auburn
|(2-0)
|304
|15
|16. Alabama
|(2-0)
|265
|19
|17. Tennessee
|(1-1)
|249
|11
|18. TCU
|(2-0)
|231
|16
|19. San Diego State
|(2-0)
|222
|20
|20. Illinois
|(2-0)
|167
|23
|21. Michigan
|(2-0)
|155
|22
|22. Texas Tech
|(2-0)
|149
|24
|23. Dayton
|(2-0)
|139
|25
|24. Purdue
|(2-0)
|93
|NR
|25. Michigan State
|(1-1)
|62
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 17 Villanova (1-1); No. 21 Oregon (1-1).
Others receiving votes: Ohio State (2-0) 60; Iowa (2-0) 52; Connecticut (2-0) 46; Villanova (1-1) 44; Oregon (1-1) 43; Texas A&M (2-0) 25; Virginia Tech (3-0) 20; Wisconsin (2-0) 19; Miami (Fla.) (2-0) 18; Saint Mary’s (3-0) 14; Toledo (2-0) 10; Xavier (2-0) 10; Saint Louis (2-0) 10; Rutgers (3-0) 4; Drake (1-0) 2; Florida (2-0) 1.
