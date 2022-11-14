ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 1:41 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Carolina (22) (2-0) 775 1
2. Gonzaga (7) (2-0) 747 2
3. Houston (2) (2-0) 723 3
4. Kentucky (1) (2-0) 707 4
5. Kansas (2-0) 662 5
6. Baylor (2-0) 643 6
7. UCLA (2-0) 575 7
8. Duke (2-0) 567 8
9. Creighton (2-0) 534 9
10. Arkansas (2-0) 492 10
11. Texas (2-0) 483 12
12. Arizona (2-0) 379 13
13. Indiana (2-0) 376 14
14. Virginia (2-0) 323 18
15. Auburn (2-0) 304 15
16. Alabama (2-0) 265 19
17. Tennessee (1-1) 249 11
18. TCU (2-0) 231 16
19. San Diego State (2-0) 222 20
20. Illinois (2-0) 167 23
21. Michigan (2-0) 155 22
22. Texas Tech (2-0) 149 24
23. Dayton (2-0) 139 25
24. Purdue (2-0) 93 NR
25. Michigan State (1-1) 62 NR

Dropped Out: No. 17 Villanova (1-1); No. 21 Oregon (1-1).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (2-0) 60; Iowa (2-0) 52; Connecticut (2-0) 46; Villanova (1-1) 44; Oregon (1-1) 43; Texas A&M (2-0) 25; Virginia Tech (3-0) 20; Wisconsin (2-0) 19; Miami (Fla.) (2-0) 18; Saint Mary’s (3-0) 14; Toledo (2-0) 10; Xavier (2-0) 10; Saint Louis (2-0) 10; Rutgers (3-0) 4; Drake (1-0) 2; Florida (2-0) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

