UNLV takes on Southern Illinois in San Juan Capistrano, California

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels play the Southern Illinois Salukis in San Juan Capistrano, California.

UNLV went 18-14 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 13.7 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Southern Illinois went 16-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Salukis averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 10.3 from the free throw line and 23.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

