UNLV starts season at home against Southern

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -14; over/under is 135 BOTTOM…

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -14; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Southern Jaguars for the season opener.

UNLV finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Southern finished 8-11 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 21.3 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

